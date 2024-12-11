Panduit expands with new manufacturing facility in Mexico
Panduit Corp., a provider of electrical and network infrastructure solutions, is investing in a dedicated manufacturing facility for its electrical connectivity and grounding capabilities in Monterrey, Mexico.
The new 90,000-square-foot facility will enhance the ability to deliver tailored electrical connectivity and grounding solutions to meet the growing demands of customers worldwide.
The new facility will focus on manufacturing a wide range of electrical connectivity products including wire termination-power connectors, terminals, and the the company's ReelSmart solution, as well as various grounding and bonding products.
Additionally, Panduit will invest in new manufacturing equipment to expand capacity ̶ providing greater flexibility, quicker fulfilment, and streamlined processes. This expansion aims to accelerate production and delivery timelines and provide customised solutions to address unique operational challenges.
“The strategic investment of a dedicated manufacturing facility will help us improve our lead times and availability for power and grounding products as well as give us the ability to more rapidly expand the portfolio offering for our customers,” says John Buck, Panduit Vice President, Industrial Electrical Infrastructure, in a press release.