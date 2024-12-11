Panduit expands with new manufacturing facility in Mexico

The new 90,000-square-foot facility will enhance the ability to deliver tailored electrical connectivity and grounding solutions to meet the growing demands of customers worldwide.

The new facility will focus on manufacturing a wide range of electrical connectivity products including wire termination-power connectors, terminals, and the the company's ReelSmart solution, as well as various grounding and bonding products.

Additionally, Panduit will invest in new manufacturing equipment to expand capacity ̶ providing greater flexibility, quicker fulfilment, and streamlined processes. This expansion aims to accelerate production and delivery timelines and provide customised solutions to address unique operational challenges.