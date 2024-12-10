Kitron reiterates its outlook

The defence and aerospace sector is experiencing strong growth. Other market sectors are predicted to recover over 2025 and the beginning of 2026. Despite temporary softness in some segments, Kitron has maintained its medium-term financial targets.

“The geopolitical landscape is shifting, and Kitron is adapting. We are pursuing growing market segments, and are focusing on capacity utilization and maximizing economies of scale to ensure competitiveness and profitability. We have a strong balance sheet that provides a solid foundation for growth, both organically and through targeted M&A efforts,” said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.

For 2024, the EMS provider reiterates its outlook from the third-quarter report and expects revenue to be between EUR 635 and 660 million with an operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 44 and 50 million – including EUR 4.8 million in restructuring costs in the first quarter.

For the next year, Kitron expects revenue to be between EUR 600 and 700 million with an operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 42 and 63 million.

“In the short term, the best-performing market sector is clearly Defence & Aerospace. Kitron's advanced skills and strong market presence make us well-positioned for growth in this growing market driven by the reindustrialization of European defence capabilities,” Peter Nilsson continues.

