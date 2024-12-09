Terra Solar, Huawei partner on 3500 MW BESS project

Terra Solar Philippines, a unit of MGEN Renewable Energy, has signed a battery energy storage systems supply (BESS) agreement with Huawei International for the 3,500 megawatt MTerra Solar project.

The agreement covers the entire 4,500 megawatt-hour battery capacity of what is being called one of the world’s largest solar projects. Huawei, with its expertise in large-scale renewable energy projects, will equip the facility with containerized batteries and auxiliary components such as fire suppression systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; battery management systems; power conversion systems; and energy management systems, the company said.

It will also set up step-up transformers to connect to the 34.5 kilovolt busbar at the main substation. These systems will allow MTerra Solar to store excess electricity generated during low-demand periods and supply it back to the grid during peak demand.

The battery system will also include a two-stage DC/DC and DC/AC architecture and provide constant active power output, even under high-voltage ride-through conditions.

“By combining MTerra Solar’s vast solar power generation capacity with Huawei’s cuttingedge energy storage solutions, we are creating a powerful synergy that will optimize grid operations, ensuring a consistent and uninterrupted power supply,” said Meralco PowerGen president and CEO Emmanuel Rubio.

Spanning 100 kilometers of grid infrastructure, the independent microgrid operates entirely on solar energy and battery storage, delivering over 1 terrawatt-hours of green electricity in its first year.