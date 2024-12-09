Victoria’s second largest 200 MW BESS opens

Fluence Energy, a subsidiary of Siemens, and project partners Eku Energy, Shell Energy and Perfection Private, have officially opened the 200 MW / 400 MWh Rangebank Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), Victoria’s second largest storage system.

The Rangebank BESS uses Fluence’s Gridstack grid-scale energy storage product and is expected to have the capacity to power 80,000 homes for one hour during peak periods, Fluence said in a media release.

Fluence delivers intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage.

Eku Energy is a global battery storage business working across the full project life cycle to develop, build, and manage energy storage assets.

Fluence will be responsible for the system’s ongoing servicing and maintenance.

“Opening the Rangebank BESS is another important milestone for Fluence in Australia as we continue to support the transition of Australia’s energy sector,” said Jason Beer, Fluence General Manager for Australia. “Large-scale battery storage systems like this are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. We value our partnership with Shell Energy, Eku, and Perfection Private on this important project that leverages our advanced energy storage solutions.”

“Rangebank BESS represents a significant achievement for Eku Energy and further demonstrates our commitment to advancing battery storage solutions worldwide,” said Tom Best, Chief Operating Officer, Eku Energy. “It’s an honour to work alongside our partners to deliver innovative, impactful energy solutions for a sustainable future.”

“Rangebank BESS is an important addition to Shell Energy’s battery portfolio being our first grid-scale battery investment in Victoria and Shell’s first direct equity investment in a utility­ scale BESS globally. It will help support a more resilient power system in Victoria, and a more reliable energy supply for our customers as the energy market continues to evolve,” said Shell Energy Australia Chief Executive Officer, Tony Keeling. “This project demonstrates how dispatchable power like battery storage complements renewables, in this case being located in one of Victoria’s fasting growing population corridors.”

Under a tolling agreement, Shell Energy will have access to 100% of the system’s capacity over the next 20 years, strengthening its growing storage portfolio.

Rangebank BESS features an innovative design, including a single contiguous concrete slab and externally located high-voltage cabling, Fluence said in the media release. This is intended to help provide simple access for maintenance and improve operational efficiency throughout the project’s 20-year lifespan.