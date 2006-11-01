PCB Executives to Explore Possibilities in China

A global business perspective is a needed and valuable asset for North American PCB manufacturers. To facilitate securing this advantage for its members, IPC – Association Connecting Electronics Industries® has arranged a trade visit to China in conjunction with the 2006 International Printed Circuit & Electronics Assembly Fair in Dongguan, China, December 6-8, 2006.

Over the course of four days, delegates will meet with Chinese PCB executives and discover, first hand, the state of the Chinese PCB industry.



The trip will begin on December 4 in Shenzhen, China. North American PCB executives will spend the first two days of the trip touring some of Southern China's foremost PCB manufacturing facilities. “This rare opportunity to view multiple Chinese operations will provide a true picture of where the Chinese PCB industry is headed and how it will impact the global industry in the future," said Nilesh Naik, president of Eagle Circuits and Chairman of IPC's PCB Management Council Steering Committee.



On the third day of the trip, delegates will attend the show's technical conference, featuring a special marketing track for executives. Topics include: South China PCB marketing trends, global electronics industry outlook and the states of North American, European, Indian and Chinese PCB industries. On the fourth day, there will be an exclusive session with members of the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association to explore how PCB manufacturers can form international partnerships. Delegates will also have time to tour the show floor where they will be introduced to the latest worldwide technologies. The International Printed Circuit & Electronics Assembly Fair is the largest show for the electronics industry in Southern China, with more than 270 exhibitors.



“This trip will give North American PCB executives access to overseas manufacturers, opportunities for partnerships and a first-rate experience on the show floor," added Naik.