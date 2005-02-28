Paul Cox appointed President of Smiths Interconnect

Paul Cox has been appointed President of Smiths Interconnect, the connectors, microwave and power group of companies headquartered in London, UK with companies based globally.

Cox succeeds Roger Ellis who fulfilled the role of Acting Managing Director of Smiths Interconnect since Stephen Phipson became Group Managing Director, Smiths Detection, in August 2004. He reports to John Langston, Group Managing Director, Specialty Engineering, Smiths.



Cox is based in offices located within Smiths’ John Crane facility at Morton Grove, Illinois. Previously he worked for Andrew Corporation of Chicago, Illinois, where he has headed up both their Satellite Communications and Antenna Products divisions in the course of the last four years. Prior to joining Andrew Corporation, Cox worked for 15 years for EMS Technologies in Norcross, Georgia, rising to become Senior Vice President / General Manager of their Space and Technology Atlanta Division, having joined EMS from Texas Instruments where he worked for five years as a Design Engineer.



Cox said: “I am thrilled to be joining Smiths Interconnect. I am looking forward to our team taking the next steps to further penetrate and broaden our addressed markets. We will continue with the vision of providing unique component solutions for our customers by expanding the portfolio and enhancing the availability of our solutions.



“The challenge is to continue to enhance our competitive position to succeed in an environment where the market dynamics are constantly changing. With continued expansion of wireless systems in emerging markets and our innovative solutions for the new generation of commercial airborne communications, military, rail and security markets, Smiths Interconnect has numerous opportunities to perform for our customers.”