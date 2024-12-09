VW recalls 4,600 vehicles over battery overheating concerns

German automaker Volkswagen is recalling 4,616 vehicles in the US over concerns that their high-voltage batteries may overheat and increase the risk of a fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

The recall affects plug-in hybrids such as the 2022-2023 model year Audi Q5 SUVs and 2022 Audi A7 vehicles, according to a report by Reuters.

Dealers will install advanced diagnostic software to remedy the issue, NHTSA said.

The remedy is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2025.

Last month, Volkswagen recalled 114,478 vehicles in the US because of safety concerns over their airbags. That recall included certain 2006-07 Passat Sedans, 2012 to 2014 Passat models and 2017 Passat Wagons, as well as certain 2017 to 2019 Beetle and Beetle Convertible models.

Audi, a fully owned subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, also had to issue recalls this year for its E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT electric cars over potential battery issues that could lead to short circuits and fires.

Audi’s recall of 6,499 vehicles from model years 2022-2024 followed a similar recall for the related Porsche Taycan affecting over 27,000 vehicles. The Audi and Porsche EVs share the Volkswagen Group J1 platform and fast-charging hardware, meaning recalls of one model often affect the other.

In October, Porsche, another brand of the Volkswagen Group, announced it was recalling thousands of its Taycan electric vehicles over a possible short circuit risk that could cause a fire. The recall impacted 27,527 Taycans built between October 21st, 2019, and February 1st, 2024, according to the NHTSA safety recall report.

In September, German automaker BMW announced it was recalling electric Mini Cooper SE vehicles due to problems in their batteries, which could potentially affect over 140,000 vehicles worldwide. Problems in the battery system can lead to overheating. “A vehicle fire, even when the vehicle is parked, cannot be ruled out,” BMW had said in a statement.