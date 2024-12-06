Diamonds are forever: The safe, new battery that never dies

The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the University of Bristol have collaborated to make the world’s first carbon-14 diamond battery with the potential to power devices for thousands of years.

“Several game-changing applications are possible. Bio-compatible diamond batteries can be used in medical devices like ocular implants, hearing aids, and pacemakers, minimizing the need for replacements and distress to patients,” the University of Bristol said in a press release.

Diamond batteries could also be used in extreme environments. For instance, they could power active RF tags to enable the identification and tracking of devices in space.

The battery is held within a diamond — one of the hardest known substances — making it very difficult for short-range radiation to escape, according to a report by BBC.

“They are an emerging technology that use a manufactured diamond to safely encase small amounts of carbon-14,” Sarah Clark, director of tritium fuel cycle at UKAEA, said, describing it as a “safe, sustainable way” to provide non-stop power.

A team of scientists and engineers from both organizations worked together to build a plasma deposition rig, a specialized apparatus used for growing the diamond at UKAEA’s Culham Campus.

Carbon-14, a radioactive isotope of carbon, has a half-life of 5,700 years, so theoretically, the battery will retain half of its power even after thousands of years. The prototype batteries are 10mm x 10mm with a thickness of up to 0.5mm, the BBC report said.