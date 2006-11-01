Seoul Semiconductor Named to Forbes' 200 Best Under a Billion List

Seoul Semiconductor(SSC) was named to the list of Asia's Top 200 Best under a Billion, as one of the most dynamically traded firms, by Forbes.

Every year Forbes Magazine selects 200 of Asia's most dynamic publicly traded firms with sales of under one billion U.S. dollars. The selection criteria include factors that determine companies' growth, profitability and sustainability. The specific criteria are sales, net income, market value and profit to earnings ratio over the last 12 months. The three-year average for return on equity and EPS are also examined.



Eleven Korean companies made the list this year, including Cheil Communications, NHN, Dong Suh,

Woongjin Thinkbig.1)



About the selection, SSC CEO Jong-hoon Lee said, “It is all thanks to our employees' hard

work and passion that we were named to this world-renowned list. We will continue to humbly work to create products that have a great value, benefiting both our customers and employees."



According to a reseach institution specialized in LED industry, Strategies Unlimited's recent report,

SSC is the No. 1 Korean LED supplier and currently stands within the top 10 companies in the world

for high brightness LEDs. Its subsidiary, Seoul Optodevice Co., mass produces BioUV LEDs,

semiconductor Deep UV LEDs, with wavelengths less than 340nm. These Bio UV LEDs are used

for biological and medical research2) and were created by Seoul Optodevice Co. in partnership

with US Government contractor, Sensor Electronic Technology Inc.



SSC estimates that the world LED market will annually grow by 25% by 2010, and the market size is expected to reach about 200 million dollars. The company also plans to reach more than 10 million dollars in sales by 2010, making it the world's third largest LED company.