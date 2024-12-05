Asteelflash upgrades the machinepark at Bedford facility

The investment has allowed the EMS provider to significantly reduce changeover times and increase flexibility in high-mix production.

Like many other companies in the electronics industry, Asteelflash is currently facing multiple changes and challenges in the sector, with high pressure from both innovation and competition. To address these challenges, the company decided to modernise its SMT production.

Asteelflash chose Fuji’s modular NXT III placement solution – ideal for assembling multifunctional and high-performance electronics. It allows for high placement density of tiny components. Paired with NEXIM software and the Smart Setup Station.

Asteelflash began a with a phased installation of the solution at its Bedford facility in January 2023 already, with the final modules integrated by September 2024. Due to the modular and scalable design of the NXT III, production could resume immediately after the first phase of installation. The new platform replaces outdated equipment, whose limited flexibility and long changeover times had significantly impacted production efficiency.