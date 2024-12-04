Bosch to cut 5,550 jobs amid challenges in Germany's auto sector

Reuters reports that the German company plans to eliminate 3,500 jobs by the end of 2027 within its cross-domain computer solutions division. About half of these will occur at German sites, citing sluggish demand for advanced driver-assistance systems and automated driving.

Additionally, Bosch intends to cut approximately 750 roles at its Hildesheim, Germany plant by 2032, with 600 of these layoffs expected by the end of 2026. Further cuts are planned for the steering division at a facility in Schwaebisch Gmuend, near Stuttgart, where up to 1,300 positions will be eliminated between 2027 and 2030, the report concludes.