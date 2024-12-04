Confidee strengthens information security and compliance

“At Confidee, we recognise the responsibility that comes with our role as a PCB partner. This certification is a testament to our ongoing efforts to empower compliance and build trust with our clients and partners”, says Robert Kurti Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Confidee, in a press release.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is an internationally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS). By achieving this certification, the company has demonstrated that robust systems and protocols are in place to protect sensitive customer data, mitigate risks, and ensure supply chain integrity.

Confidee's proprietary – in-house developed – IT solution is designed to monitor and manage the PCB supply chain for all partners, which constitutes the reason why Confidee is a PCB Regulatory Technology company. To date, the company has achieved both ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and AS9120 Aerospace Management System Certification.

"Protecting information and controlling access are critical in our rapidly advancing digital world," Kurti continues. "This certification validates the importance of our IT platform that seamlessly integrating compliance, access control, and advanced cybersecurity measures."

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is important in the PCB industry, where the handling of sensitive customer designs and intellectual property is integral to operations.