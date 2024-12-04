Peak Technology acquires Type A Machines

This acquisition augments Peak Technology's range of custom engineering, fabrication, assembly, and integration services, the company will significantly improve its position as a capable provider of design, prototyping and manufacturing solutions to global manufacturers of high-tech products and equipment.

"By adding 3D printing services and product technology to our corporate portfolio, we are making a statement to the industry that we have a world-class production system specifically designed to address the product development and manufacturing challenges faced by our customers as they navigate the ever changing requirements of the 4th Industrial Revolution,” says Robert de Neve, COO & Head of Corporate Venture for Peak Technology, in a press release.

The COO continues to say that 3D printing will be the catalyst that drives Peak Technology to expand into new markets.