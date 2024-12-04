Peak Technology acquires Type A Machines
Peak Technology, a provider of rapid prototyping and advanced manufacturing solutions, has approved a definitive agreement to acquire all the intellectual property and assets of former 3D printer technology company Type A Machines.
This acquisition augments Peak Technology's range of custom engineering, fabrication, assembly, and integration services, the company will significantly improve its position as a capable provider of design, prototyping and manufacturing solutions to global manufacturers of high-tech products and equipment.
"By adding 3D printing services and product technology to our corporate portfolio, we are making a statement to the industry that we have a world-class production system specifically designed to address the product development and manufacturing challenges faced by our customers as they navigate the ever changing requirements of the 4th Industrial Revolution,” says Robert de Neve, COO & Head of Corporate Venture for Peak Technology, in a press release.
The COO continues to say that 3D printing will be the catalyst that drives Peak Technology to expand into new markets.
“I am very excited about this addition to our capabilities,” adds Sharon Woo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Peak Technology. “Our focus on continuous adaptation and innovation highlights our commitment to address the evolving needs of our customers.”