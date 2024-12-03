© SEMI
Semiconductor equipment market revenue by Region
(USD in billions)
3Q24 semiconductor equipment billings grew 19% YoY
Global semiconductor equipment billings increased 19% year-over-year to USD 30.38 billion in the third quarter of 2024, while quarter-over-quarter billings registered 13% growth during the same period, SEMI reports.
"The global semiconductor equipment market recorded robust growth in the third quarter of 2024 driven by investments aimed at supporting the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence as well as production of mature technologies," says Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO, in a press release.
Ajit Manocha continues to say that the growth in equipment investments was spread across multiple regions seeking to bolster their chipmaking ecosystems, with North America posting the largest year-over-year gain while China continues to lead in spending.
|Region
|3Q 2024
|2Q 2024
|3Q 2023
|3Q QoQ
|3Q YoY
|China
|$12.93
|$12.21
|$11.05
|6%
|17%
|Taiwan
|$4.69
|$3.90
|$3.76
|20%
|25%
|Korea
|$4.52
|$4.52
|$3.85
|0%
|17%
|North America
|$4.43
|$2.40
|$2.50
|85%
|77%
|Japan
|$1.74
|$1.61
|$1.80
|8%
|-3%
|Europe
|$1.05
|$0.94
|$1.70
|11%
|-38%
|Rest of the world
|$1.01
|$1.20
|$0.89
|-16%
|14%
|Total
|$30.38
|$26.78
|$25.56
|13%
|19%
