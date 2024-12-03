North American EMS industry Up 14.7% in October

EMS bookings in October increased 6.6% year-over-year and decreased 4.5% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.25.

“The October book-to-bill ratio for the North American EMS industry slightly trailed the long-term trend. Although orders have declined for two consecutive months, the year-to-date performance remains solid,” said Shawn DuBravac, Ph.D., IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Shipments, which had been subdued earlier this year, have now increased for four consecutive months, suggesting improving momentum.”