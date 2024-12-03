North American PCB industry sales down 11.1% in October

PCB bookings in October were up 3.5% compared to the same month last year. October bookings were down 3.7% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.09.

“The October book-to-bill ratio for the North American PCB industry increased 3.1% compared to September, driven by strong bookings over the past three months and subdued shipments,” said Shawn DuBravac, Ph.D., IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Year-to-date, order volume remains slightly positive, significantly outpacing the high single-digit decline in shipments.”