Katie Xu promoted to EVP of ASMPT

As EVP, Katie Xu will also join the ASMPT Executive Office comprising Group CEO Robin Ng and Group Chief Strategy Officer Guenter Lauber.

Katie Xu joined ASMPT in May 2022 as Senior Vice President and Group CFO with more than 20 years experience in various professional finance roles. She helped drive ASMPT’s financial performance and market positioning, as evidenced by positive shifts in key financial metrics. She also strategically guided key investments in R&D and infrastructure, particularly advanced packaging, and led strategic cost optimisation initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency.

"Katie's financial acumen and strategic insight have been invaluable to ASMPT during a period of both challenge and opportunity in our industry. Her promotion to Executive Vice President is a testament to her exceptional leadership and the critical contributions she has made, and I am very confident that she will be able to help us achieve ongoing success and future growth," says Robin Ng, CEO of ASMPT, in a press release