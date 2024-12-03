Katie Xu promoted to EVP of ASMPT
ASMPT says that Katie Xu Yifan will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2024.
As EVP, Katie Xu will also join the ASMPT Executive Office comprising Group CEO Robin Ng and Group Chief Strategy Officer Guenter Lauber.
Katie Xu joined ASMPT in May 2022 as Senior Vice President and Group CFO with more than 20 years experience in various professional finance roles. She helped drive ASMPT’s financial performance and market positioning, as evidenced by positive shifts in key financial metrics. She also strategically guided key investments in R&D and infrastructure, particularly advanced packaging, and led strategic cost optimisation initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency.
"Katie's financial acumen and strategic insight have been invaluable to ASMPT during a period of both challenge and opportunity in our industry. Her promotion to Executive Vice President is a testament to her exceptional leadership and the critical contributions she has made, and I am very confident that she will be able to help us achieve ongoing success and future growth," says Robin Ng, CEO of ASMPT, in a press release
"It has been an honour to be part of the leadership team steering this great company forward," adds Katie Xu. " ASMPT plays a crucial role in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem, and we have an immense responsibility to our customers who make the marvels that enable the modern digital world. I'm deeply grateful for this recognition, and the continued opportunity to make a difference, together with the support of my colleagues across ASMPT."