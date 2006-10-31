Foxconn wants to spin off PCB business

Foxconn is reportedly willing to spin off its PCB manufacturer in a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange next year.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the offering could raise at least HK$3 billion due to the company's strong track record and its leading market position.



"The timetable has not been decided but the IPO will probably take place in January or February," the paper quote a source as saying.