AMPECO secures $26 million in Series B funding

Bulgarian EV charging management platform provider AMPECO has raised USD 26 million in Series B funding.

The round was led by Revaia, with participation from existing investors Cavalry Ventures, BMW i Ventures, and LAUNCHub Ventures.

This investment will enable AMPECO to accelerate its product development and expand its presence in key markets, solidifying its position in the EV charging software solutions space, the company said.

AMPECO’s white-label management platform enables charge point operators (CPOs) and e-mobility service providers (eMSPs) to manage and scale their EV charging operations efficiently.

The company has experienced significant growth since its last funding round, now serving over 160 clients across 60 markets and connecting more than 120,000 charging stations to its platform, it said.

“With this funding, we’re poised to further drive innovation in EV charging management software, helping our clients build and scale robust charging networks that will accelerate the global transition to electric mobility,” said Orlin Radev, CEO of AMPECO. “The positive market feedback has reinforced our vision for 2025, as we prepare to launch new platform capabilities focused on operational excellence and network scalability.”

AMPECO previously raised USD 16 million in venture capital in 2023. This latest investment brings its all-time raise to $42 million since it was founded in 2019.

“We are thrilled to lead AMPECO’s Series B and partner with a company that is at the forefront of powering the future of electric mobility,” said Morgan Kessous, Partner at Revaia. “At Revaia, we aim to back companies that deliver long-term and sustainable impact for multiple stakeholders. AMPECO is an excellent example of this vision in action, as it plays a crucial role in scaling EV infrastructures globally.”

AMPECO’s partnerships include tie-ups with Germany’s EON Drive Infrastructure; French operators ChargeGuru x Zeplug and INDIGO Group; US-based Free2Move; and Nordic firms Wattif and Elaway.