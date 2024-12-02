ULVAC launches deposition system for chip applications

ULVAC, Inc. has started accepting orders for the ENTRON-EXX, a new multi-chamber deposition system for semiconductor applications.

The ENTRON-EXX builds on the proven productivity and flexibility of its predecessor, the ENTRON-EX W300, while offering enhanced data intelligence and expandability, the company said.

“After building on the proven productivity and flexibility of the widely adopted predecessor model that was first released in 2005, we developed the ENTRON-EXX,” ULVAC said in a media release. “The ENTRON-EXX is a cutting-edge platform designed to meet the evolving needs of increasingly advanced and complex semiconductor manufacturing processes.”

With its flexibility, enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities and a highly scalable design, the ENTRON-EXX empowers the future of semiconductor innovation, according to the media release.

The ENTRON-EXX offers two versatile platform options, Single and Tandem, enabling customers to select the best platform to fit their factory spaces to achieve maximum productivity per unit of space.

To meet the demands of increasingly complex semiconductor manufacturing, the ENTRON-EXX significantly enhances its data collection and analysis capabilities. With real-time processing of large data volumes, it empowers customers to improve yields, optimize preventative maintenance, and enhance overall operational efficiency, the company said.

“The ENTRON-EXX features a highly expandable design, enabling quick module additions and swapping,” the company said. “This system can seamlessly adapt to evolving needs, providing customers with an optimized environment for both development and mass production.”

Since its founding in 1952, ULVAC has been a comprehensive vacuum equipment manufacturer, providing manufacturing equipment, components, analytical instruments, materials, and services based on its core technology — vacuum technology.

For the fiscal year ending June 2024, the ULVAC Group recorded consolidated sales of 261.1 billion yen and has approximately 6,200 employees.