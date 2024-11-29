Waaree Energies bags 600 MWp solar PV modules order

Waaree Energies has received an order for the supply of modules upto 600 MWp from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India, the company said.

The supply of modules is expected to start in FY 2025-2026.

“This contract involves the supply of Waaree’s flagship high-efficiency modules, renowned for their durability, energy output, and cutting-edge technology,” the Indian company said in a media release.

“We believe in the power of innovation and collaboration to address the energy needs of tomorrow. This project represents more than just megawatts; it symbolizes our nation’s progress toward energy self-reliance and sustainability,” said Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree. “As we prepare for delivery in FY 2025-26, our focus remains on delivering world-class solar solutions that enable cleaner energy transitions, reduce carbon footprints, and fuel economic growth. Our ability to secure repeat orders highlights the trust we have established with our clients.”

This is the second such order the company has received in recent weeks.

Waaree is focused on PV module manufacturing with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023.

It operates five manufacturing facilities with one factory each, located at Surat, Tumb, Nandigram and Chikhli in Gujarat, and the IndoSolar facility, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Waaree Energies shares made their stock market debut on October 28.