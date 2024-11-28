Major progress for MAN's new battery production facility

From April 2025, high-voltage batteries will be manufactured industrially at the Nuremberg facility. This will create almost 350 new jobs for the future. The investment volume for the new building, including investments in logistics, infrastructure, buildings and production facilities, totals around EUR 100 million, a press release reads.

"The drives of the future are being created in Nuremberg. Not only are we developing batteries here, but in a few months' time we will also be using the latest technologies to mass-produce them. The topping-out ceremony is an important milestone for our company on the road to the major transformation towards electromobility. And it is also a clear commitment by MAN to Bavaria and Germany as a business location. This was made possible by close collaboration between the company, our works council and Bavarian politicians," MAN Truck & Bus CEO Alexander Vlaskamp said during the topping-out ceremony.

Currently, battery packs for MAN's all-electric vehicles are already being produced in small series at the Nuremberg site. With the start of large series production, the small series production area will be gradually converted to the development of the next battery generation and the reconditioning of batteries. From April 2025, the delivered modules will be inserted into battery layers in large series production. These layers will be stacked on top of each other to form the battery pack and then put through their paces.

Over 50 manual and automated assembly stations and seven test benches for quality assurance will be installed on an area of 17,000 square metres. The installation of the first production systems has already begun. From April next year, up to 50,000 batteries per year will be built in an initial expansion phase. Depending on how the market develops, this capacity is to be expanded to up to 100,000 high-voltage batteries by 2030.