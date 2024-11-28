Hensoldt expands production capacities at its Ulm site

A second PCBA line has already been put into operation, and a third assembly line is to follow in 2025. The total investment volume amounts to eight million euros.

“In view of the increasing demand, the urgency of delivering products and solutions quickly and on a large scale is clearly noticeable,” says Gregor Schwab, Hensoldt Head of Production. “By expanding our production capacities, we have already more than doubled the number of printed circuit boards manufactured from 36,000 to 80,000 per year over the past two years.”