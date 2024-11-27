Icape invests in Jiva Materials

Jiva Materials aims to revolutionise the electronics market with Soluboard, a PCB material designed to dissolve in water at end-of-life. This paves the way for easier recycling and reduces the environmental impact of electronic products.

Jiva and the Icape Group have agreed that the Icape PCB factory in Malmö, Sweden will be one of the key fabrication facilities in Europe for the development of Jiva’s Soluboard PCB moving forward.

“This collaboration marks a major milestone for Jiva,” says Steve Driver, CEO of Jiva Materials, in a press release. “We’ve earned the trust of prominent brands in the electronics industry, and now, with Icape as a partner, we are ready to accelerate the industrialization of Soluboard® with PCB manufacturing facilities in Europe.”

“As a global company based in France, we are thrilled to see our partnership with Jiva unfold in Europe,” adds Yann Duigou, CEO of the Icape Group. “Icape is committed to retaining technological expertise in Europe, and this collaboration will not only enhance our sustainability focus but also solidify our leadership in eco-friendly technology.”

Icape's investment in Jiva Materials aligns with the group’s mission to pioneer sustainable practices in PCB manufacturing.