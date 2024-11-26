Solidion partners with Giga Solar to develop US battery market

Solidion will use its patents and R&D expertise, along with partnerships with Giga Solar and Bluestar Materials, to develop high-quality SiOx anode materials. Foxconn, which invested USD 36 million through its Giga Storage subsidiary in an EV venture with Giga Solar, supports this focus. Silicon and Silicon Oxide are now seen as preferred solutions for battery technology over solid-state technology.

These materials provide five times the capacity of traditional graphite anodes while ensuring safety and stability, boosting the energy density and performance of lithium-ion batteries. This advanced anode technology is crucial for increasing EV durability and range, tackling a key challenge in the industry.

The MOU also positions Solidion and Giga Solar, who already have approximately 100 Metric Tons per Annum (MTPA) capacity in Taiwan, to explore US-based manufacturing opportunities and market strategies for commercialising advanced SiOx solutions. With the growing demand for EVs and energy storage systems, Silicon Oxide is emerging as a preferred anode material.