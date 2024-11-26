Solidion partners with Giga Solar to develop US battery market
Solidion Technology has signed an MOU with Taiwan's Giga Solar Materials to boost production of Silicon Oxide (SiOx) anode materials in the US, strengthening the lithium battery supply chain in North America.
Solidion will use its patents and R&D expertise, along with partnerships with Giga Solar and Bluestar Materials, to develop high-quality SiOx anode materials. Foxconn, which invested USD 36 million through its Giga Storage subsidiary in an EV venture with Giga Solar, supports this focus. Silicon and Silicon Oxide are now seen as preferred solutions for battery technology over solid-state technology.
These materials provide five times the capacity of traditional graphite anodes while ensuring safety and stability, boosting the energy density and performance of lithium-ion batteries. This advanced anode technology is crucial for increasing EV durability and range, tackling a key challenge in the industry.
The MOU also positions Solidion and Giga Solar, who already have approximately 100 Metric Tons per Annum (MTPA) capacity in Taiwan, to explore US-based manufacturing opportunities and market strategies for commercialising advanced SiOx solutions. With the growing demand for EVs and energy storage systems, Silicon Oxide is emerging as a preferred anode material.
"The agreement highlights Solidion's commitment to driving innovation in the energy storage sector. By collaborating with Giga Solar, we are accelerating the introduction of advanced silicon-based solutions that not only enhance battery performance but also strengthen our ability to meet the growing market demand," says Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology, in a press release. "This partnership is a testament to our dedication to delivering battery solutions that prioritize efficiency, durability, and sustainability."