Hanza secures new customer in Germany

Hanza states in a press release that it will manufacture control cabinets, a critical part of the customer's measurement systems, designed for demanding industries such as automotive, aerospace, marine, and energy.

The initial order, valued at approximately EUR 1.4 million annually, marks the start of a partnership with "significant potential for future business expansion".

Manufacturing will start during the current year at Hanza's German cluster.

“We are proud to have been entrusted with supplying a world leader,” says Sascha Berent, Sales Director DACH, in a press release. “This partnership underlines our strength as a strategic manufacturing partner and our ability to meet the highest demands on quality and precision.”

This order also reflects a positive trend, with Hanza securing new customers despite a continued weak economy.