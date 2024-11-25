Foxconn may expand Tamil Nadu facility, add 20,000 jobs

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn may expand its facility in Sriperumbudur in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, with an investment of INR 18 billion, according to local media reports.

Foxconn International Holdings India Developer Private Limited said it had submitted a proposal to expand the existing special economic zone in Sriperumbudur SIPCOT Industrial Park, according to a report by the news outlet DT Next.

The expansion will add 20,000 jobs and increase the construction area to 479,000 square feet, the report said.

The move is being seen as part of Foxconn's plans to broaden its manufacturing capabilities in India beyond just assembling iPhones.

The Taiwanese company is looking to invest around USD 1 billion to set up a smartphone display module assembly unit in Tamil Nadu, according to earlier reports.

This would mark Foxconn’s first such facility in India, aimed primarily at supplying Apple for its iPhone production. The facility is expected to follow a model that would allow other manufacturers, such as Pegatron or Tata Electronics, to source components locally instead of importing display modules from China.

Foxconn at present has around 48,000 employees in India.

The iPhone contract manufacturer's business in India has grown to over USD 10 billion, its chairman Young Liu said in August.