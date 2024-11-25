JX USA opens manufacturing facility in Arizona

Semiconductor materials firm JX Advanced Metals USA (JX USA), a 100% owned subsidiary of Japan’s JX Advanced Metals Corporation, has opened a new manufacturing plant in east Mesa, Arizona.

With this new facility, JX USA will serve the expanding customer base in North America and Europe. The facility is currently engaged in test production, with full-scale production scheduled for early 2025.

“Today’s opening marks an exciting milestone for JX Advanced Metals USA, Inc. as we extend our commitment to Mesa and the advanced materials industry,” said Takeshi Suwabe, executive officer and general manager of the Thin Film Materials Division of JX Advanced Metals Corporation. “Our new Mesa facility will not only drive growth in semiconductor materials production, but also serve as the center of JX USA’s business in the advanced materials field in the US.”

The 273,000-square-foot facility’s completion signals a significant step in JX Advanced Metals Corporation’s plans to make Mesa a central hub for its US-based advanced materials operations.

JX USA has expanded to over 125 employees over its 30 years in the East Valley.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone for JX Advanced Metals USA in Arizona,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “JX’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility expands JX’s legacy in Arizona while furthering Arizona’s semiconductor leadership. We’re grateful to JX for their continued commitment to Arizona and look forward to supporting their success.”

JX Advanced Metals Corporation’s choice of Mesa was influenced by Arizona’s supportive business environment, skilled workforce, and infrastructure tailored to meet the demands of the semiconductor industry, the company said.