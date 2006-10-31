ChipVision Closes On $6.4M Series B Round

ChipVision Design SystemsAG, the low power specialist in electronic design automation, today announced that it has raised £5 million ($6.4 million) in Series B funding.

The Series B round was funded by a consortium of investors that included ChipVision's Series A investors, Target Partners and BayTech Venture Capital, both of Munich, Germany. Funds will be used to further the market penetration of ChipVision's flagship product ORINOCO, to expand customer support and to bolster the company's engineering team.



"We have entered an era in which design for low power has become the norm, which plays well to ChipVision's value proposition", said Dr. Berthold von Freyberg, Partner at Target Partners. "We believe that ChipVision's system-level low power software and services will play a critical role in helping their customers meet their low power goals," added Andreas Demleitner, Partner at Baytech Venture Capital.



"As the leader in the pre-implementation low-power area, we continue helping our customers identify and reduce power bottlenecks as early in the design process as possible", said Dr. Stanley Krolikoski, CEO of ChipVision. "We shall use the additional funding we have obtained to build upon the momentum we have developed in the low-power market".