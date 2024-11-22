Stellantis delays production of Ram electric pickup trucks

Stellantis will deploy a new vehicle system to support the assembly of gasoline, hybrid and electric. However, the automaker has also delayed production of Ram electric pickup trucks, reflecting the confusion in the EV market ahead of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Trump’s transition team is reportedly planning to eliminate the USD 7,500 consumer tax credit for EV purchases.

“We are just facing a very significant amount of workload, and we want to be very prudent in the way we validate the products, so we take our time, and we make sure that we manage the peak,” Tavares said. “We don’t want to rush. ... It’s better to take a few weeks more to validate properly than to rush and then to make mistakes in terms of quality. That’s what we are doing now.”

The all-electric pickup was due to go on sale by the end of 2024, followed by the Ramcharger during the first quarter of 2025.

“We are very focused on the execution of our plan, despite all the difficult challenges that the industry is facing,” Tavares said.

Automakers are undecided over whether to focus on platforms that support EVs or to include flexibility for hybrids or gasoline-powered vehicles.

Currently, Stellantis offers mostly plug-in hybrids in the US. However, the automaker plans to boost EV sales by focusing on battery electric car sales in Europe and electric passenger car and light-duty truck sales in the US in this decade.