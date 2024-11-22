Hyundai, Kia’s Europe sales down 7.5% in October

The combined vehicle sales of leading South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia in Europe fell 7.5% in October from a year ago, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

The data shows that the two automakers sold a combined 82,840 units in Europe last month, according to a report by the Yonhap news agency.

While Hyundai’s sales fell 3.9% to 41,594 units, Kia’s dropped 11% to 41,246 units.

The two automakers sold 904,879 units combined in Europe in the January-October period, a drop of 3.8% from the same period last year.

ACEA data showed that the combined market share of Hyundai and Kia in Europe for the 10-month period was 8.4%, down 0.4 percentage points from last year.

Kia announced this month that its EV3 model is now available in continental Europe and is also on sale in the UK. Kia also plans to introduce an all-wheel drive (AWD) variant, expanding the choice for customers beyond the two-wheel drive (2WD) models.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is also planning to get a bigger slice of Europe’s EV market with new models designed for the region that will be made locally. These include the second-gen Kona Electric being built at Hyundai’s Nosovice plant in the Czech Republic.