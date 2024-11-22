Honda unveils solid-state EV battery production site

In a significant step toward advancing EV technology, automaker Honda Motor has revealed its first demonstration production line for all-solid-state batteries.

Honda aims to double the driving range of its electric cars by the end of this decade when they start to adopt all-solid-state batteries, the company said.

All-solid-state batteries will replace liquid-state lithium-ion batteries, producing twice the driving range by the end of the 2020s and over 2.5 times more by the 2040s, company executives said.

Honda’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 includes all its products and corporate activities. To meet this target, the automaker is doubling down on EVs.

These batteries promise to revolutionize EV performance by addressing critical limitations of existing lithium-ion batteries, such as energy density and safety concerns.

“The all-solid-state battery is an innovative technology that will be a game changer in this EV era. Replacing engines that have been supporting the advancements of automobiles to date, batteries will be the key factor of electrification,” said Keiji Otsu, President and Representative Director of Honda R&D. “We believe that advancement of batteries will be a driving force in the transformation of Honda. Now, the start of operation of our demonstration production line for our all-solid-state batteries is in sight, and we can say that we have reached an important milestone for Honda and the country of Japan.”

Honda will start operating the pilot line in January, with the goal of reducing battery size by 50%, weight by 35% and cost by 25% from current levels in the next five years, Otsu said.

Honda plans to increase its annual EV production to more than 2 million units by 2030.

Nissan Motor, Honda’s strategic partner, is also developing all-solid-state batteries, aiming to start the operation of its pilot line in March, according to Reuters.