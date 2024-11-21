Zumtobel may stop production at French subsidiary

The decision stems from ongoing challenges in the outdoor lighting market, including tough competition and a weak construction sector. This has led to underuse and financial losses at the Les Andelys facility, the company explains in a press release.

If implemented, the move would impact 85 employees. Discussions with employee representatives are underway. However, Zumtobel's competence centre for outdoor luminaires in Les Andelys, ZG Lighting, will remain fully operational and unaffected.

The company expects any financial losses from closing the plant to be recovered over the next few years.