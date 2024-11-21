Foxconn to build AI factories with Nvidia Omniverse platform

First showcased at Hon Hai Tech Day 2023 (HHTD23), the partnership leverages Nvidia's Omniverse platform to create 3D digital twins for planning and simulating automated production lines at Foxconn’s Hsinchu factory in Taiwan. This technology will soon expand to Foxconn’s global operations. Meanwhile, advancements in the Mexico factory enable the implementation of NVIDIA Omniverse, Nvidia Isaac for robotics, NVIDIA Modulus for AI-driven simulations, and OpenUSD for data interoperability.

Digital twin technology allows Foxconn to test and refine processes virtually before deploying them, enabling rapid replication of production lines across locations. This ensures faster, more precise, and standardised setups, boosting competitiveness and global reach.

Additionally, digital twins enhance Foxconn’s resilience. When facing supply chain disruptions or sudden market demands, Foxconn can quickly simulate manufacturing process changes and adjust production strategies to flexibly allocate resources.