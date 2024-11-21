Gapwaves opens pilot-line production facility

This investment is described as a key step in Gapwaves' journey to become a certified supplier of waveguide antennas to the automotive market, while expanding production capacity to meet the demands of customers in other market segments.

The pilot line includes the assembly and testing of Injection Molded Waveguide (IMW) and Multi-Layer Waveguide (MLW) antennas, developed by Gapwaves for its partners and customers.

Beyond its production capabilities, the facility functions as an industrialisation hub, where scalable production processes are developed and validated before being transferred to Gapwaves' qualified high-volume production partners worldwide.

The facility is designed to achieve an annual production capacity of up to 300,000 antennas. The new facility also enables Gapwaves to shorten the time between order and delivery while ensuring very high quality. Gapwaves now has the possibility to quickly scale up manufacturing for high-volume orders. The facility is also pivotal to obtaining the IATF certification, which is required for suppliers to customers in the automotive industry. The company's goal is to obtain this certification in 2025.