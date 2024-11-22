2024 was a stable year for Alba PCB

Alba PCB Group described 2024 as a stable year, similar to 2023. The company expects next year to be slightly better and anticipates 2026 to be even better.

“It was a difficult period in the global market if we consider the situation in China, the war. But we maintain our production, our factory in Europe, in Italy and Poland now,” Fabio Puccia Modica tells Evertiq.

Fabio also shared insights about their acquisition of WMEltar, which stemmed from a desire to establish a local manufacturing presence.

“That’s why we decided to acquire a local manufacturer. It’s a small company but with very good skills. We have great expectations for the future because they bring technical expertise that aligns with our approach to the market, providing both technical support and sales capabilities. It’s been about three months since we acquired the company,” Fabio explains.

Alba PCB sees its presence in Poland as a gateway to entering Eastern Europe.