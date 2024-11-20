Flex acquires JetCool to expand data centre and power portfolio

The acquisition expands Flex's data centre and power portfolio to assist hyperscale and business customers in addressing escalating power, heat, and scale concerns in the age of AI. Building on the partnership announced at the 2024 OCP Global Summit, the deal brings together JetCool's advanced cooling technologies and Flex's expertise across IT and power infrastructure, global manufacturing and vertical integration for customers to deploy AI servers at scale.

"We are excited to welcome JetCool and their talented team to Flex," said Michael Hartung, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Flex, in a press release. "The addition of JetCool's advanced liquid cooling technology strengthens our ability to help customers address increased power, thermal density, and cooling requirements across the full spectrum of AI workloads and high-performance computing for greater performance, efficiency, and sustainability."

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, JetCool delivers liquid cooling solutions that provide the essential foundation for hyperscale, enterprise, colocation, and semiconductor customers to advance innovations in high-performance computing.