Austin American Technology reports strong growth in Mexico

The HydroJet, AAT's cleaning solution, is now operational in Guadalajara, where it will enhance manufacturing capabilities and provide advanced cleaning solutions for the local electronics industry. The HydroJet was the first In-line cleaner to introduce the current standard of coherent jet technology. AAT further improved this technology by developing Progressive Energy Dynamics (PED). Additionally, the in-line cleaner is equipped with a patented displacement drying system that minimises energy consumption and ionic residues left on boards.

In addition to the Guadalajara installation, AAT has also secured a significant project in Juarez with one of the region’s prominent electronics manufacturers. This exciting development represents a major step forward for the company’s growth in the Mexican market.