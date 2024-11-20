Ventec to become primary PCB materials supplier for Teltonika

Teltonika offers a range of products and services, including telemetry and IoT devices, energy systems (including EV-charging solutions), medical equipment, and networking, as well as ODM and EMS services such as PCB assembly, testing, and box-building. The new PCB manufacturing plant will produce high-performance boards for use within Teltonika's own product divisions and commercial EMS customers.

Ventec has a broad portfolio of substrate materials to fulfil Teltonika's wide-ranging production needs, including a selection of lead-free FR4 formulas, as well as advanced halogen free FR15.1 materials. In addition, Ventec’s low-loss materials cover a wide performance spectrum for efficiency-focused, high-speed networking and computing systems, and thermal substrates help maximize reliability in highly dissipative applications such as power conversion, and rapid EV charging.

“With their extensive and high-performing product portfolio, resilient, integrated supply chain, local logistical and technical support, and commitment to ongoing technological development, Ventec is the perfect supplier to support our new PCB manufacturing division,” says Tomas Auruškevičius, CEO of Teltonika’s PCB manufacturing plant, in a press release. “As we ramp up in-house PCB production to support our diverse electronic manufacturing activities, we expect this to be a long and successful collaboration, founded on our mutual commitment to sustainability and reliance on creative supply chain and technical innovation.”