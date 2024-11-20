Blum-Novotest integrates PCB assembler LM-Electronic

Blum-Novotest GmbH from Grünkraut, Germany, and LM-Electronic GmbH have worked together for over 30 years. LM-Electronic produces rigid PCBs and flexible electronic assemblies for industrial and lighting technology companies.

As part of a generational change at LM-Electronic and Blum-Novotest's efforts to expand vertically, LM-Electronic has joined the Blum-Novotest Group. Blum-Novotest now holds the majority stake, while Marcus Martin, son of LM-Electronic's founder Manfred Fink, retains a significant share and continues as Managing Director. This transition ensures stability and continuity for employees and customers.

The integration is said to benefit both companies. Blum-Novotest gains increased production capacity, supply chain security, and expertise in electronic assembly. LM-Electronic benefits from access to Blum-Novotest's global resources, improved efficiency, and expanded services while maintaining its independence in its core business areas.