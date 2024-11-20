Blum-Novotest integrates PCB assembler LM-Electronic
At the start of November 2024, Blum-Novotest, a leader in measurement and testing technology, welcomed LM-Electronic GmbH from Sigmarszell, Germany, into its group. This integration enhances Blum-Novotest's vertical integration and bolsters its technological capabilities in SMT and THT assembly of electronic components.
Blum-Novotest GmbH from Grünkraut, Germany, and LM-Electronic GmbH have worked together for over 30 years. LM-Electronic produces rigid PCBs and flexible electronic assemblies for industrial and lighting technology companies.
As part of a generational change at LM-Electronic and Blum-Novotest's efforts to expand vertically, LM-Electronic has joined the Blum-Novotest Group. Blum-Novotest now holds the majority stake, while Marcus Martin, son of LM-Electronic's founder Manfred Fink, retains a significant share and continues as Managing Director. This transition ensures stability and continuity for employees and customers.
The integration is said to benefit both companies. Blum-Novotest gains increased production capacity, supply chain security, and expertise in electronic assembly. LM-Electronic benefits from access to Blum-Novotest's global resources, improved efficiency, and expanded services while maintaining its independence in its core business areas.
"The many years of successful cooperation between the two family-run companies has created a solid foundation for our joint path forward, with a focus on innovation, reliability and quality. We are securing jobs in the long term, strengthening our market position and creating new opportunities for growth and success," explains Alexander Blum, President of Blum-Novotest in a press release.