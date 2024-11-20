EPSa joins SERO EMS Group

EPSa-Elektronik & Präzisionsbau Saalfeld GmbH and EPSa Děčín s.r.o. (together “EPSa”), an established development and manufacturing company joining the SERO EMS Group portfolio – which also includes Solid Semecs BV, SERO GmbH, and Syncron EMS.

With this addition, SERO EMS Group strengthens its development capabilities, enhancing its expertise in software and hardware development, mechanical engineering, rapid prototyping, and high-mix, low-volume production.

“EPSa is a fantastic addition to the SERO EMS family,” says Jan-Frederik Kalee, CEO of SERO EMS Group, in a press release. “Their technical capabilities and commitment to quality align perfectly with our strategic goals. Together, we are positioned to offer enhanced, end-to-end solutions that meet the growing complexity of customer demands across industries.”