Meyer Burger's biggest customer terminates agreement
Meyer Burger says it has received a letter from its largest customer, DESRI, stating that the master agreement with Meyer Burger is being terminated with immediate effect.
Meyer Burger is now evaluating the situation and the letter. The company currently expects that, regardless of whether such termination is valid, it will have a negative impact on its financial restructuring operations.
If the financial reorganisation fails, the company may be unable to continue operations. The company states in an update.