$712 million battery plant in Kentucky to create 1572 jobs

A battery manufacturer has selected Kentucky for an approximately USD 712 million project to produce industrial-sized batteries for storing and distributing energy, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing plant, a part of Canadian Solar Inc, will employ 1,572 workers once the project reaches full capacity. Production is likely to begin in late 2025.

“With this investment, we’re putting our stamp on working to become just the battery capital of the United States,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This is such a large investment that it’s going to create its own gravity. As you look at what we’re doing in batteries, bigger and better than any other state, you see the growth, we’re going to see more than just these … jobs because of this announced investment.”

The plant will produce 20 feet long, 8 feet wide and nearly 9 feet tall batteries used to store energy at large scale. Such batteries can be paired with solar, wind or other forms of electricity generation and have an important role to play for a green energy future, the company said.

The batteries make it possible to keep the power flowing when sources like wind and solar are not optimum.

“Energy storage is a crucial part of the new and evolving electricity grid,” said Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar. “Battery cells are the heart of a utility-scale energy storage system. This project will put Kentucky at the center of the effort to build a robust and secure electricity grid for this country.”

State officials have offered a slew of performance-based tax incentives for the project, tied to the company’s investment, job creation and employee wages.

The facility’s initial annual production will have a combined capacity of 3 gigawatt-hours. In the following years, the plant is expected to double production capacity to a combined 6 gigawatt-hours.

Limited production will start before the end of 2025 with widespread shipping and scaling expected in the first quarter of 2026.