KIC Ships 4,000 Continuous Monitoring Systems

KIC announces the delivery of its 4,000th continuous thermal process monitoring system. These systems rely on embedded sensors in the curing and reflow ovens to automatically determine the process data for each processed board.

KIC President Bjorn Dahle said, “The popularity of such systems has primarily been driven by the OEM's request for process traceability and the manufacturers need to automate manual tasks such as periodic profiling. The lead-free conversion, however, has become a major market driver for KIC's process monitoring systems as well as our process development and optimization tools. With increasingly difficult lead-free thermal processes, electronics manufacturers require the process technologies that KIC alone provides."



The KIC systems allow manufacturers to optimize the thermal process and to monitor the process for each and every part to ensure continuous quality production. The KIC 24/7 will instantly alarm on an out-of-spec situation as well as provide real time Cpk data on each processed part. The KIC 24/7 allows for process traceability and defect-free thermal production, including lead-free assembly, while simultaneously improving productivity, hence lowering production costs.