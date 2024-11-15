Battery start-up Ion secures $10 million investment

Leonid Capital Partners has announced a USD 10 million debt investment in battery start-up Ion Storage Systems with the aim of accelerating Ion’s mission to deliver a safer, more efficient energy solution through its advanced solid-state battery technology.

Ion’s backers include Lockheed Martin and Toyota Ventures. Earlier this year it received a USD 1.5 million grant from the Maryland Technology Development Corp, and a USD 20 million award from the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy.

Ion is transforming energy storage with its patented bi-layer ceramic electrolyte that addresses key safety and performance issues inherent to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Unlike traditional designs, Ion’s technology eliminates flammability risks, reduces the need for extensive cooling systems, and provides industry-leading energy density attributes. These capabilities make Ion’s technology particularly valuable for defense, aerospace, and other high-demand applications where reliability is essential, a media release said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ion as they redefine the standards of energy safety and efficiency,” said Chris Lay, Co-founder and CEO of Leonid Capital Partners. “Their innovative technology aligns with Leonid’s commitment to supporting solutions that advance sustainability, reliability, and operational excellence across critical sectors.”