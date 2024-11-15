India’s semiconductor sector set to create 1 million jobs by 2026

India’s semiconductor sector is poised to generate 1 million jobs spanning across varied sectors by 2026, according to a report by talent solutions firm NLB Services.

This includes an estimated 300,000 jobs in chip semiconductor fabrication, 200,000 positions in ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging), and additional roles in chip design, software development, system circuits, and manufacturing supply chain management.

The need for a skilled workforce spans roles like engineers, operators, technicians, and specialists in quality control, procurement, and materials engineering, the report says.

India’s semiconductor market size was valued at USD 29.84 billion in FY2023, and it is anticipated to reach USD 79.20 billion by FY2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.55% throughout the forecast period from FY2024 to FY2031.

The government has approved the Semicon India program with a total outlay of ₹760 billion to establish a robust semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The initiative is designed to offer financial assistance to firms investing in semiconductor production, display manufacturing and design infrastructure.

Numerous private companies are also investing in building new semiconductor assembly and testing facilities in India, which is expected to create many high-tech and construction job openings. Some key jobs in the semiconductor industry are process integration engineer, semiconductor wafer inspector, technical specialist, preventative maintenance (PM) technician, design engineer, process engineer and quality control specialist.

However, bridging the skill gap continues to be a major challenge.