UK’s intercity battery trial train outperforms diesel

An intercity battery trial train in the UK has outperformed diesel engines in a boost to the future of cost-effective single-battery technology.

The trial in the north of England by Hitachi Rail, Angel Trains and TransPennine Express demonstrates that powerful batteries offer significant benefits for emissions, fuel savings and air quality.

Hitachi has already rolled out passenger battery trains in Japan and Europe, such as Italy’s Masaccio hybrid.

UK’s intercity battery trial train showed how the 700 kW battery could push the train past 75 mph and power it for more than 70 km.

The battery matches the weight of a diesel engine and is installed in the same undercarriage space, ensuring no risk of track degradation and no impact on the passenger environment, according to a report by Electrek.

The battery trial train slashed fuel costs by 35-50% by, among other things, using an “eco-mode” where the battery fully powered sections of the route.

“Rail is already the most environmentally friendly form of public transport, and the success of this trial will pave the way for even greener, more reliable journeys for millions of passengers,” UK Rail Minister Lord Hendy said. “This technology will play a vital role as we deliver our ambitious plans to transform and decarbonize the railways, and it could open the door to a more affordable expansion of the network for communities across the country.”

This successful run is expected to give Hitachi the confidence to try the full intercity battery-electric train, with a 100-150 km range.

This would mean large stretches of non-electrified routes will be battery powered, saving on costs like overhead wires.

Hitachi Rail is partnering with Innovate UK and the University of Birmingham to develop next-gen battery technology.