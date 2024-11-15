Yali Capital invests $4 million in chip design startup C2i

Deep tech venture fund Yali Capital has announced a USD 4 million investment in C2i Semiconductors, a stealth-mode fabless chip design company specializing in analog and mixed-signal technologies, along with semiconductor industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan.

This is Yali’s third venture in the deep tech domain, with another investment anticipated by the end of the year.

“India has 40 years of high-quality chip design experience, and a good mix of Analog, RF, memory, digital and EDA talent,” said Ganapathy Subramaniam, Founding Managing Partner at Yali Capital. “Fabless Chip design is a strong focus area for Yali Capital, and we hope to be part of creating this ecosystem of vibrant, globally competitive chip design companies from India.”

“I strongly believe in Indian talent base in chip design. We believe C2i Semiconductors has all the needed ingredients to be a globally competitive fabless chip design company,” Lip-Bu Tan, advisor to Yali Capital, said. “I will be working with Yali Capital closely to create few strong fabless companies from India.”

Yali’s strategy is centered on deep tech innovation in India, with key interests spanning chip design, robotics, smart manufacturing, genomics, aerospace, surveillance and AI.

Yali Capital, a Category 2 AIF fund, has set a fundraising target of INR 5 billion, with an additional INR 3.1 billion greenshoe option, and has also established a GIFT City vehicle to facilitate foreign investment in the fund, according to a media release.

In October, Perceptyne, a deeptech AI-first robotics startup, announced it had secured USD 3 million in seed funding from Endiya Partners and Yali Capital, with participation from Whiteboard Capital and some angel investors.