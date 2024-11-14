Lyten acquires battery manufacturing assets from Cuberg

Lyten intends to convert the facility to lithium-sulfur and expand capacity to enable up to 200 MWh of lithium-sulfur battery production in the Bay Area at full capacity.

As part of the agreement, Lyten will take over Cuberg’s lease of a 119,000-square-foot facility in San Leandro, just 30 minutes from Lyten’s San Jose headquarters, which includes manufacturing, office, and warehouse space. Lyten will acquire Cuberg’s battery cell development and manufacturing equipment and make additional equipment investments to expand the facility’s capacity.

Lyten states in a press release that the company intends to invest up to USD 20 million in 2025 as part of an ongoing plan to expand the San Leandro and San Jose facilities to deliver up to 200 MWh per year, at full capacity, of US manufactured Lithium-Sulfur batteries. Commercial production San Leandro is planned to start in the second half of 2025.

“The acquisition of additional manufacturing capacity for Lithium-Sulfur is in direct response to fulfilling customer demand more quickly,” says Dan Cook, Lyten’s CEO and co-founder, in the press release. “Our customer pipeline has grown nine-fold since the start of 2024 and now numbers in the hundreds of potential customers. We are now working to allocate capacity from both San Leandro and our previously announced Reno gigafactory.”

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to continue the buildout and expansion of the San Leandro facility to accelerate delivery of Lithium-Sulfur batteries to customers. The facility further demonstrates our strategy for building US leadership in the manufacturing of next generation batteries and will enable Lyten to scale our domestic materials supply chain more quickly,” adds Celina Mikolajczak, Lyten’s Chief Battery Technology Officer.

Lyten intends to deliver Lithium-Sulfur cells to defense, drone, micromobility and other energy storage customers from the San Leandro facility. Batteries produced at San Leandro will be sourced by a US materials supply chain, making the batteries US National Defense Appropriations Act (NDAA) and Inflation Reduction Action compliant.

Lyten, which currently produces batteries on its semi-automated pilot line in San Jose, announced plans last month to build a gigafactory in Nevada capable of manufacturing up to 10 GWh of lithium-sulfur batteries annually utilising a US materials supply chain. The first phase is expected to come online in 2027.