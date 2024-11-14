Zollner expands on the Asian market

Zollner is expanding its business activities on the Asian market as part of a new partnership. With Bluechips Microhouse, the choice went to a company with a similar foundation as a family-owned EMS founded in 1999.

With 650 employees, primarily at their headquarters in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the company operates in several overlapping industries with Zollner and possesses a global customer base with a focus on European, American, and rising Asia Pacific markets.

Bluechips and Zollner have agreed to form a joint venture due to their similar spectrum of services and sectors. With continuous management from the founder, Thomas Zimpfer, the relationship opens up new potential for Bluechips to sustain and grow the firm. This collaboration will result in the growth of technological infrastructure, including the implementation of a cleanroom. This partnership will also allow both organisations to combine their skills to better serve all of their mutual and other clients for many years to come.

In the second half of 2025, Zollner will complete the acquisition of the remaining shares, with senior management continuing to be active in the company. Zollner is also strengthening its Asian operations with the addition of a facility in Southeast Asia – in addition to the existing locations in China. This not only provides access to extra capabilities and modern technology in Asia, but it also allows experienced staff to continue to service and build the region's already established international customer base.

“It was important for us to ensure a secure future for our people. By partnering with Zollner, we are confident that our team and our company will have the best environment to grow into the opportunities ahead. Our common goals and values will provide the basis for an exciting partnership,” says Thomas Zimpfer, founder and Managing Director of Bluechips, in a press release.